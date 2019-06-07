Offaly school granted permission for temporary buildings

An overcrowded Offaly school has been granted planning permission to erect temporary buildings.

Colaiste Iosagain had applied for planning permission by Offaly County Council to construct two temporary prefabs.

There are currently over 1,000 pupils in the school.

A major project for a new school on the site was reported as being at Stage 1 of Architectural planning in December. This entails preliminary examination of site and location suitability and initial sketch scheme. The new building will be designed to accommodate 1,200 students.