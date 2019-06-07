Shane Lowry in second after superb opening round at Canadian Open

Shane Lowry is in a tie for second place after a superb opening round at the Canadian Open on the PGA Tour.

The Offaly man shot a six under par opening round and is one shot behind first round leader Keegan Bradley. Lowry had seven birdies and one dropped shot on his way to a round of 64 in Ontario hitting almost three quarters of the greens in regulation.

Graeme McDowell is one shot further back on five under with Rory McIlroy on three under.

The tournament comes a week before the US Open and Shane has also qualified for The Open Championship later in the summer thanks to his Official World Golf Ranking. Going into the tournament he is number 42 in the world.

He is back on course at 5.10pm Irish time.