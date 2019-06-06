Demand for answers after one million litre oil leaks from ESB cables

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Climate Action and the Environment, Brian Stanley TD has called for the ESB to fully disclose to the Environmental Protection Agency all oil cable leaks which they are aware of so as a full investigation can be carried out immediately.

Deputy Stanley was talking following the release of confidential ESB records which show that up to one million litres of oil has been leaked from ESB cables over the past 20 years.

Speaking earlier, the Laois TD and future Laois-Offaly election candidate, Stanley said: “It is essential that we have full disclosure from ESB regarding any other cables which may be currently leaking across the State."

“This leak poses a significant threat to our environment, to our water, to the habitats in which we live."

“The ESB must outline straight away what actions they are taking to contain the leaks which we now know about. We cannot allow this to cause any further damage to our environment."

“We also need the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to carry out a full interim report and the ESB need to work with the EPA to complete that report."

“Lastly, we need to know if the ESB has any other cables or any other pieces of equipment across this State which are in need of repair and pose a threat to the environment. If there are then those cables must be immediately alerted to the EPA.”