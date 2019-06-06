Edenderry calling all buskers for international competition

The organisers of Festival Edenderry are calling on buskers from far and wide to descend on the town on July 6 for their International Busking Competition.

This will be the second International Busking Competition promoted by Festival Edenderry 2019. Last year's winner, Roby Mencaglia from Venice, Italy, who thrilled the huge crowd with his performance in the finals on the main gig rig, has kindly agreed to return for this year's event as a guest judge.

All entrants will busk for an hour at a designated location in the town on Saturday, July 6. The judges will watch all performances and select eight acts for the final which take place on Sunday, July 7 for a €1,000 first prize.

Once the judges have seen the acts, they are then free to go and busk at any location in the town, treating festival-goers to an eclectic mix of sights and sounds.

Meanwhile, there is great excitement among the younger festival-goers this year because of the appearance of Paw Patrol Live during the Fabulous Family Day. Festival Edenderry & Kids Shows Ireland have teamed up to bring you Snow White and The Paw Patrol Friends, a fantastic action-packed interactive show to keep the smallest tots and the younger teenagers entertained.

Incorporating The Paw Patrol worlds together with a sprinkling of magic, Peppa Pig, Fortnite and more, there is plenty for all to enjoy.

All are welcome in Edenderry on the weekend of July 6/7 to absorb the atmosphere that brought out thousands of people last year for the free events.