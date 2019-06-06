An Bord Pleanala delays decision on Offaly power station

An Bord Pleanála has delayed its decision on the future of the West Offaly Power Station at Shanonbridge.

An Bord Pleanana recently held a public hearing on an application by the ESB to extend the life of the plant as well as allowing it to burn biomass.

Despite a decision being due on June 6, An Bord Pleanala has indicated that it could be the end of this month before a decision is taken on the controversial plans.

Environmental groups like have objected to the plans.

They claim an extension of peat-burning at the power plant was unjustifiable in the current climate change era.

They also questioned the switch to biomass planned by Bord na Mona in Shannonbridge. BNM already burns biomass at its plant in Edenderry.