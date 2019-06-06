Offaly TD says government stance on army pay is 'indefensible'

Independent TD Carol Nolan has called on the Minister for Defence, Paul Kehoe, to acknowledge that a recruitment and retention emergency is now "systematically embedded within the Irish Defence Forces."

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the Minister confirmed that 1,902 personnel left the Permanent Defence Force (PDF) in the three-year period from 2015 to 2017, inclusive. In addition to this in the three-year period 2010 to 2012, 1,903 personnel left the PDF, while 2,282 left in the three-year period 2001 to 2003:

“The response of this and previous governments to the crisis has resulted in an unmitigated policy failure with respect to retention levels," Deputy Nolan said.

"The Minister says the issues surrounding staff turnover are down to the unique and demanding nature of military life, without once accepting that his government is effectively guaranteeing that it is far more demanding than necessary."

"The families and in particular, the wives of PDF personnel have lost all faith in the willingness or the capacity of government to increase pay and conditions. Many are simply unable to survive financially which in turn is contributing to the mass exodus from the forces right across the board."

"As I understand it, the crisis of recruitment and retention is directly responsible for ensuring that at a minimum, soldiers, sailors and aircrew conduct two 24-hour security duties in each week along with a further 16 hours of routine duties. This amounts to an average 64-hour working week on low rates of pay."

"This has to change especially in light of the fact that the government has committed to increase defence spending including more than €250 million in a ship replacement programme and a capital budget of €416 million for the period 2018-2021,” concluded Deputy Nolan.