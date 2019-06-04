It costs €500,000 to pay Offaly's 19 county councillors for a year

It costs €500,000 every year to pay Offaly's 19 county councillors, figures from Offaly County Council reveal.

Expenses for 2018 reveal that councillors earn just shy of €17,000 in their official county councillor's pay but take home an average of €10,000 per year more than that when expenses are factored in.

All 19 councillors in Offaly receive a payment of €16,888 per year by way of annual representational payment.

Expenses vary considerably between members with the Cathaoirleach of the day taking home almost double the fee acquired by a regular sitting councillor.

The Cathaoirleach receives €5,000 every quarter for taking up that chairperson's role, while the Leas Cathaoirleach is afforded an extra €1,000 per quarter for holding that position.

The average councillor receives an annual expenses allowance of just over €4,000 per year on top of their representational allowance. They also receive €1,000 a year for sitting at municipal district level in Edenderry, Tullamore or Birr.

This brings the basic annual earnings of a councillor to €21,888, although some councillors make more money by sitting or acting as chairpersons for a variety of bodies within the council. A Cathaoirleach at municipal district level also receives an extra €1,500 a quarter.

Serving on the strategic policy committee will also earn a councillor an extra €1,500 each quarter.

The figures released for 2018 show that councillors, on average, take home €26,195 per year once expenses have been factored into their earnings.

That brings the total spent on councillors' pay and expenses to €497,720 for the calendar year of 2018.