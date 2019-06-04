Almost 1,000 Offaly students to begin Leaving Cert exams on Wednesday

On Wednesday, June 5, some 124,000 candidates will commence their Leaving and Junior Certificate/Cycle examinations across the country, including 945 in Offaly.

488 girls and 457 boys will sit down to tackle English Paper 1 in Offaly on Wednesday, the traditional curtain-raiser for the Leaving Certificate exams.

Mr. Pat Burke, Chairman of the State Examinations Commission (SEC), and his fellow Commissioners extend their very best wishes on behalf of the SEC to all sitting the state examinations in 2019.

Speaking before the examinations, Mr Burke said: “The state examinations are a significant step in their educational journey for candidates, their families and schools. The support of families and the wider community for candidates sitting examinations is very important."

"For its part, the Commission will continue its work in ensuring that the examinations meet the highest standards of fairness and transparency. This year, we have introduced two measures to assist the wellbeing of candidates. The Leaving Certificate examination timetable has been extended by two days to minimise the possibility of subject clashes so that candidates are given the best chance in the examinations."

"In addition, Leaving Certificate candidates who, sadly, suffer the bereavement of a close relative during the examinations can opt to defer their examinations for up to 3 days, with the alternative examinations taking place in early July.”

Mr Burke went on to say, “the board and staff of the State Examinations Commission are very aware of the effort which students, their families and schools have invested in the forthcoming examinations and extend their best wishes to all."

Over 4 million examination papers have been securely distributed to the examination superintendents involved in supervising the written examinations. The examinations will be held in some 5,200 examination centres across the country over the course of the examination period.

The examinations run until Wednesday, June 19 for Junior Certificate/Cycle subjects and Tuesday, June 25 for Leaving Certificate subjects.

The written examinations in the Leaving Certificate Applied programme finish on Thursday, June 13. The results of the Leaving Certificate examinations will be available on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, with the online results access service open from the earlier time of 10am on that morning. Results of the Junior Certificate/Cycle will be available in late-September 2019.