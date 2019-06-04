WATCH: Offaly magician makes woman think Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is in the room

An Offaly magician continues to mesmerise audiences with his hypnotic powers.

Evan Dunne from Rahan was performing at a private function in recent days when he made one woman believe wrestling legends and Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was in the woman.

The resulting clip is simply brilliant:

She marched down to the random person believing him to be the Baywatch star, even going as far as telling him she was watching him last night in the film, Hercules.

