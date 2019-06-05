Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming days

The weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann is for it to be fresh and cool for the time of year with some bright or sunny spells most days, but very showery overall.

The weather forecast for the rest of Wednesday from Met Eireann is for it to be mostly cloudy with spells of rain. The rain heavy and persistent - especially across the north and northwest with further spot flooding in places. The better dry spells today over Munster with a few sunny spells, but with scattered heavy showers here too. Moderate to fresh northwest winds. Cool. Highest temperatures 11 to 15 degrees.

The weather forecast for tonight is for further heavy rain, again especially over the north and west. Good dry spells over southern counties with clear spells. Lowest temperatures ranging from a cold 2 degrees during clear spells in the south to 7 or 8 in the north. Fog patches may form inland and in the south. Moderate northwest winds.

The weather forecast for Thursday according to Met Eireann is for it to be mostly cloudy again. Further outbreaks of rain in most places - most persistent in the northwest. The rain will turn showery generally, but some heavy or thundery outbreaks still possible anywhere. Dry spells too, with the better sunny spells in the south. Highest temperatures 11 to 15 degrees in moderate west winds.

Further showery rain in the north and west overnight on Thursday but elsewhere there will be a good deal of dry weather with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures will range 3 to 7 degrees Celsius and it will be coldest in the south and southwest of the country.

The weather forecast for Friday from Met Eireann is for the day to start dry in most areas with a few bright or sunny spells breaking through the cloud. The best of the sunshine is likely to be in the east in the early morning. Through the course of the afternoon some scattered showers will develop, with some cloudier conditions and possibly longer spells of rain developing along the east and southeast coast by late afternoon or evening time. Highest temperatures 14 to 16 degrees Celsius. Breezes will be mostly light and variable in direction.

Cloudy in the east and northeast with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle on Friday night. Elsewhere dry with clear spells and just and isolated shower. Lowest temperatures 6 or 7 Celsius. Northwest breezes will be mostly moderate in strength.

According to Met Eireann, there will be a cloudy start in the northeast on Saturday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, elsewhere a good deal of dry weather to start the day apart from an isolated shower. Some bright or sunny intervals will occur through the course of the afternoon along with scattered showers. A few of the showers turning heavy especially in the southwest and west with the slight risk of a thundery burst. Highs of 13 to 15 Celsius with light variable breezes.

The current weather forecast for Sunday is for the day to start dry in the east and northeast of the country with a few bright or sunny spells, a few light showers will occur over the western half of the country. Through the course of the afternoon the showers will become more widespread across the country with a few turning heavy and possibly thundery in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 Celsius with light variable breezes.