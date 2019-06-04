HSE's home help hours stance is 'a step backwards' - Nolan

Independent TD Carol Nolan has said that confirmation by the HSE that it has an insufficient budget to deliver an overall increase in the number of home help hours for 2019 will have "a significant and negative impact on thousands of vulnerable families."

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the HSE said it had no other choice but to further limit the service following a nationally negotiated contract which will see health care support assistants, formerly known as home helps, paid for the time it takes them to travel to people’s homes.

“This move by the HSE is an insult to those who provide vital home help services and the over 6000 currently on the waiting list for such services," Deputy Nolan said.

"What the HSE have effectively said is that the entire home help scheme is now closed to new applicants for the next five months."

"This is an astonishing development that directly contradicts this government's repeatedly stated policy of ensuring that people are kept in their homes under the care of their loved ones for as long as possible."

"I accept that there has been a significant increase in demand for the services, but this is something that has been on the cards for at least the last eight years when it became clear that we were moving toward an increasingly ageing demographic of older persons."

"I will also be seeking clarity from the Minister form State, Jim Daly, on his additional proposal that the Home Help Scheme is set to move toward the inclusion of some form of co-payment."

"This will need to be urgently clarified to ensure that we do not increase the lack of access to the service beyond the unacceptably high level that it is at present,” concluded Deputy Nolan.