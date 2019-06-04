Bright colours requested at funeral of father and son killed in Offaly crash

The family of Vincent and Sully Rossi have requested bright colours at their joint funeral in Portlaoise on Tuesday, June 4.

29-year-old Vincent and his five-year-old son Sully were killed in a crash on the N80 near Killeigh, Co Offaly last Monday, May 27.

The funeral is arriving at Ss Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise on Tuesday for 12 noon for requiem mass with the family asking mourners to wear bright clothing to remember Vincent and young Sully.

Interment will follow in Ss Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

They are survived by Vincent's loving partner Libby and Sully's mam Tina, children Hayley, Dan and Charli-Mae, their heartbroken families Mary Heavin, Catherine and Gerry Morrisey, sisters and brother and extended friends and family.