Offaly hit with Status Yellow weather warning from Met Eireann

Offaly has been included in a Status Yellow rainfall warning issued by Met Eireann.

The other counties covered by the warning are Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

The national forecaster warns of heavy rain today and overnight with 30 to 35 mm expected.

The warning is valid from Tuesday, June 4 at 7am until Wednesday, June 5 at 6am.

Issued: Tuesday 04 June 2019 06:00

Updated: Tuesday 04 June 2019 06:00