Ireland weather forecast from Met Eireann for the coming week

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for continued unsettled weather with sunny spells at times but plenty of wet weather also. Temperatures will however in the mid to low teens throughout the week.

The weather forecast for Monday from Met Eireann is for bright or sunny spells, especially in the south and east. Some showers also, these mainly in the western half of the country at first, but becoming more widespread by early afternoon, some of them heavy. Top temperatures 13 to 16 degrees. Moderate southwesterly winds will be fresh to strong early on along north and northwest coasts.

According to Met Eireann, there will be further showers on Monday night for a time in the west and north with a good deal of dry weather in the midlands. Overnight a spell of persistent and heavy rain will develop along the south coast, moving up over southern and eastern areas before morning. Some heavy spells look likely, particularly over the mountains. Lowest temperatures 5 to 7 degrees in the north and 8 or 9 degrees further south. Winds will be light variable.

Chart shows forecast pressure and precipitation every 6 hours for 7 days.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/RQfDnNfCo3 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 2, 2019

The weather forecast from Met Eireann says that Tuesday will start out wet with heavy rain for a time over the east. There'll be scattered showers elsewhere, and these will become widespread for the afternoon. Cool, with highs of just 11 to 14 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes. The showers will die out overnight and under clear skies temperatures will fall to 4 or 5 degrees.

The weather forecast for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for another rather cool day with bright spells and widespread showers. Some of the showers will be heavy with a slight risk of thunder. Highest temperatures once again on the low side, expected to reach just 11 to 14 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes. Once again the showers will die out overnight.

According to Met Eireann, Thursday will be a repeat of Wednesday with showers in the day, dying out at night with temperatures remaining on the low side for the time of year.

In the latest weather forecast, Met Eireann says that current indications suggest low pressure will continue to dominate the weather, so it will likely remain cool and unsettled, with showers or longer spells of rain.