Gardai urge road users to be 'extra careful' after large number of tragic accidents

Given the number of tragic accidents in the last few days on the roads, An Garda Síochána are reminding all road users and motorists in particular to be extra careful for the remainder of this June Bank Holiday Weekend.

Speaking earlier today, Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan - Roads Policing & Major Event Management said, "Be mindful of the changing weather conditions that impact on road surfaces, never ever drink and drive, reduce your speed and arrive alive to prevent any further tragedy on our roads.”

Members of the Garda Roads Policing Unit will continue to target intoxicated driving along with other killer behaviours such as speeding, mobile phone use and non-wearing of seatbelts across the roads network over the June Bank Holiday.