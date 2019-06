Young man killed and two others hospitalised following Tipperary crash

Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Tipperary in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 5.30am, Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a single vehicle collision on the Dundrum to Thurles Road. The collision occurred on the R661 approximately one kilometre from the village of Dundrum.

Three young men understood to be in their 20s were injured when the 4x4 they were travelling in left the road. Two were removed by ambulance to South Tipperary General Hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening. The third man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garda forensic collision investigators and scenes of crime officers are currently examining the crash site. The road is closed and local diversions are in place. The local Coroner will be notified.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are particularly appealing to anyone who travelled on the road in the early hours of Sunday morning to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station 062-80670 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.