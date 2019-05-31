Offaly TD hails ambulance staff working under 'unacceptable conditions'

Independent TD Carol Nolan has called on the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, and the HSE, to immediately intervene to prevent further strike action by members of the National Ambulance Service Representative Association (Nasra) following a demonstration on Friday, May 31.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after it was confirmed to her in a Parliamentary Reply that National Ambulance staff were asked to respond to almost 35,000 calls that were put through beyond their scheduled working time in 2018.

“The conditions that members of Nasra are being forced to operate under are entirely unacceptable, as is the bewildering refusal of the HSE to grant them the right to have their preferred form of union representation recognised."

"We know that Nasra has already held six minor protests since January as part of its campaign for official recognition by the HSE."

"That was six occasions in which the Minister and the HSE could have recognised the gravity of the situation and worked to avoid this 24-hour national strike," Nolan added.

"In that context is it any wonder that the ambulance staff feel ignored and patronised by their employer-the HSE?"

"In addition to these challenges it has also been confirmed to me that the National Ambulance Service has been converting decommissioned vehicles with excessive mileage into vehicles that carry emergency equipment."

"This in itself is an absolutely extraordinary admission which only serves to underscore the lack of resources available to our ambulance fleet."

"Have we really arrived at the stage where despite a €17 billion health budget the ambulance service is being forced to reuse unsafe vehicles for emergency equipment transport?” concluded Deputy Nolan.