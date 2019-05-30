BREAKING NEWS: Three women killed following road accident in Limerick

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred today (May 30) in Loughill, Co Limerick.

At approximately 6:30pm, Gardaí received a report of a traffic collision involving two cars on the N69 just outside Loughill village.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, a woman in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the second car, both woman in their 70s, were also pronounced dead at the scene. A third occupant, a woman in her 70s has been taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069-20650, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.