Funeral arrangements announced for father and son killed in Offaly road crash

Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for the father and son who died tragically in Offaly in a road accident this week.

Vincent and Sully Rossi late Mill Court, Portlaoise died on May 28 following a collision near Killeigh on the road to Tullamore.

Survived by Vincent's loving partner Libby, and Sully's mam Tina, children Hayley, Dan and Charli-Mae, their heartbroken families Mary Heavin, Catherine Morrisey, Amy, Laura, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, many friends in Portlaoise and Ballinacourty, Killfinane, Co Limerick.

The dad and son will be reposed at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 5pm on Monday evening, June 3 with rosary at 7pm.

Funeral to arrive at Ss Peter & Paul’s Church on Tuesday, June 4 for 12 noon requiem Mass.

Interment will follow in Ss Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

FUNDRAISER FOR ROSSI FAMILY