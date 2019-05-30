Serious injuries reported after collision between bus and truck on N7
Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the N7.
The incident involving a truck and a bus occurred on the N7, Naas Rd outbound today (May 30) at approximately 5.40pm.
We are currently dealing with non life threatening injuries and will issue further updates.
Two lanes have re opened and updates will be provided via Garda Traffic Twitter
