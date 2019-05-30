Ireland weather forecast from Met Eireann for the rest of the week

The weather forecast for Ireland for the rest of the week from Met Eireann is for it to stay unsettled and according to the forecast. Temperatures will reach into the 20s on Friday but it will gradually become cooler over the bank holiday weekend.

The weather forecast for Friday from Met Eireann is for there to be little change from recent days. There will be rain to the north and west of the country but it will be a good deal drier elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 15 to 22 degrees, warmest over south-Leinster and Munster. Southwest winds will be moderate to fresh.

During Friday evening and early Friday night rain will clear northeastwards to isolated showers with good clear spells. Lowest temperatures will fall to around 7 to 11 degrees and southerly winds will ease.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/7duc1kX5b6 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 30, 2019

The weather forecast for Saturday states that it is likely to start out mostly dry but patchy outbreaks of rain will soon push up from the south during the morning in a light southerly airflow. Rainfall amounts will be generally small and good dry periods will occur, with perhaps the odd bright or sunny spell occurring. Top temperatures will range between 14 and 18 degrees. A more persistent spell of rain will move in from the Atlantic during Saturday night, heavy for time, especially about higher in the west. Lowest temperatures will be around 11 to 13 degrees in light southerly breezes which will increase moderate later.

The weather forecast for Sunday states that rain will gradually give way to sunshine and showers during the morning and early afternoon, but some heavy bursts are likely in Ulster and northwest Connacht. It will be less humid with top temperatures of around 14 to 18 degrees but it will feel cooler in the fresh and gusty westerly wind, strong along Atlantic coasts.

Scattered showers will continue in the west and north on Sunday night, but elsewhere will become mostly dry with good clear spells. Lowest temperatures will fall to around 7 to 10 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest to west winds.

According to Met Eireann, Monday will be a cool and bright day with scattered showers. Turning cooler with top temperatures around 13 to 16 degrees in moderate westerly winds easing later.