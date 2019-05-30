Offaly man says abused brother's death is a mystery 36 years on

An Offaly survivor of industrial and clerical abuse has said his brother's death is a mystery 36 years on.

Daingean native William Gorry has been fighting for fair redress for survivors but has also requested a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to raise the death of his brother who was in state care when he died in the 1980s.

William Gorry has previously told the Offaly Express of the abuse he and his brother Thomas endured at the Sisters of Mercy, Mount Carmel Industrial School in Moate. William's sisters Mary, Colette, and his brothers Michael and Thomas were all attending at the school.

"While in care, we all subjected to verbal, physical, emotional and sexual abuse. Thomas was a child in care of the state, who was severely disabled with brittle bones. Thomas and I witnessed the sexual abuse we both endured and that is something I will never forget," William said.

William explained that on May 4, 1983, Thomas, aged 11, was taken to Lourdes by the local Order of Malta and clergy. Thomas was reported to have died two days later, but William says when his remains returned from Lourdes, the family never got to see him to say goodbye.

"I have had terrible fears and suspicions regarding what happened to my loving brother Thomas," William commented.

William has looked for Thomas's death certificate with institutions like The Sisters of Mercy, the Order of Malta, the Lourdes Hospital, the Lourdes Registrar of Deaths, the airline, and the funeral undertaker.

William has suspicions that the original death cert supplied is not genuine and he is seeking official answers.

"It is now 36 years since Thomas ‘disappeared’ not knowing what exactly has happened. He was a citizen of this state, in the care of the state as a child and a victim of institutional abuse," William said.

"He just didn’t disappear into thin air, and the question remains as to what happened to him? I get up first thing every morning and go to bed last thing every night and ask myself the same question, What happened to my loving brother Thomas?"

"It has caused issues and difficulties with family. Why can’t my family and I get closure and peace to this loss? 36 years is a long time to carry this, carry his abuse as a child along with my own, to carry and wear it all every day."

William has requested answers through the various clerical and state institutions and has also requested a meeting with the Taoiseach.