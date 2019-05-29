' My heart has been ripped from me' - Heartbroken mother of boy killed in Offaly crash

The mother of a five-year-old boy killed in a crash in Offaly on Monday evening has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her young son.

Writing on Facebook, young Sully’s mother Tina said: "I have no words. My heart has literally been ripped from me."

"Sleep tight Vince and my beautiful big, blue eyed boy, Sully wully sillys, mammy’s baby boy," she said. She has received hundreds of comments of condolence.

Originally from Limerick, Sully's father Vincent or 'Finch' Rossi as he was known, was also killed in the horror crash on the N80 at Killeigh on Monday.

Vince was raising Sully and his two other children as a single parent in Green Mill Court, Portlaoise.

His daughter Hayley, aged 9, remains in a critical but stable condition in Crumlin Children's Hospital while another son Daniel, aged 8, has been treated at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Vince's sister Amy has also expressed her deep sadness on social media, posting Don McLean's song 'Vincent' to her Facebook page by way of tribute.

The song lyrics read: "Starry, starry night, Flaming flowers that brightly blaze, Swirling clouds in violet haze, Reflect in Vincent's eyes of china blue."

Gardaí have appealed for anybody for information about the crash to come forward.

The father and son were killed in the head-on collision with a lorry which happened at Killeigh, Co Offaly at about 5pm on Monday, May 27 last.

Gardaí particularly appeal to anybody who was travelling on the busy national N80 route and who may have dash cam footage from the Portlaoise to Tullamore road in the time around the crash.

Apart from being the main road between Laois and Offaly, the route is a busy route for freight traffic as it links the midlands to Rosslare Port.

The man and children were travelling in a black Volkswagen Golf. The truck was an articulated lorry. The truck driver is understood to be uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057-9327600 or Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 8674100 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.