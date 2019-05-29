Offaly TD welcomes the end of government's JobPath programme

Independent TD Carol Nolan has said that she welcomes confirmation from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, that the governments Jobpath Programme is to cease operations.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after it emerged that while employment support will continue, no additional clients will be referred to JobPath. It has also been confirmed by the Department that an option to pursue to a two-year extension to contracts with Jobpath providers, Seetec and Turas Nua will not be taken up.

“The experience of a significant number of people who were effectively forced to take part in Turas Nua and Seetec related engagements has been overwhelmingly negative," Deputy Nolan claimed.

"The majority of TDs and elected representatives will tell you that no matter where in the country Turas Nua were operating, their ‘clients’ would raise the same concerns around a sense of being threatened and being pressured to take up unsuitable work."

"So in that sense, I am delighted that this model of employment assistance is being closed down. We need models and ways of engaging with people that respect their dignity and their intelligence."

"We also need job assistance programmes that represent value for money. Clearly, Turas Nua and Seetec did not offer this."

"In fact, we know that out of the 190,000 people referred to JobPath, just nine per cent (17,100 people) had secured employment which had been sustained for at least one year, at a cost of €3,718 per person."

"The total gain that these private companies have made amounts to €149 million of taxpayers’ money between them," Nolan claimed.

"Surely that money could have been far better spent especially in light of the fact that the effectiveness of the schemes has been called into question for a number of years now,” concluded Deputy Nolan.