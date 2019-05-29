Offaly schools to benefit from new SNA jobs rollout

A number of Offaly schools are to benefit from an announcement of 800 new SNA jobs across the country from September. Offaly's allocation of SNAs will increase from 280 to 317.

Independent TD for Offaly Carol Nolan has said the latest publication by The National Council for Special Education (NCSE) on the number of Special Needs Assistant (SNA) posts for Laois/Offaly are "broadly disappointing, even if some schools have received additional minor increases in SNA hours."

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the NCSE released the data for 2019/2020 SNA posts which are due to take effect from this September.

“The information provided to me shows that within Co. Offaly, 33 schools will see some small addition to their SNA posts. However, 26 schools in Offaly will, unfortunately, have the exact same provision as they did last year with 5 schools actually seeing a decrease."

"I think what this shows is that while there are relatively minor improvements, the pace of SNA allocations is simply not happening fast enough to meet the needs of parents, children and schools," Deputy Nolan added.

"We need to implement policies that will allow for far greater recruitment and retention of these vital members of staff."

"Clearly, this is not happening, which in itself is deeply concerning as the former Minister for Education, Richard Bruton and the NCSE had initiated a review of the SNA policy as far back as 2016,” concluded Deputy Nolan.