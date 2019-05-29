Midlands couple go the extra mile to the ballot box on their wedding day

A Midlands couple took time out of their special wedding day to make it to their local polling station for last Friday's votes.

John Kavanagh and Niamh Moore Ballymeelish, Ballybrophy in Laois were married in Killasmeestia Church on Election day and they made it across the road from the Church of the Assumption, Killasmeestia to vote immediately after the wedding ceremony.

They weren't the only Laois couple to go the extra mile to vote. Laois local election candidate Cllr Mary Sweeney took time out from last-minute campaigning to cast her vote with her niece Amanda Scully in Ballyroan on Friday.

Amanda married fellow Ballyroan native Eoin McEvoy in St Patrick's Ballyroan's Church before heading to Kilkenny for the reception.

The couple were greeted at the church by the Ballyroan Brass Band. Very much a local celebration, the Church music was provided by cousin Orla Scully and John Hosey.

Drinks after the wedding Mass were enjoyed in the Skies O’er Ballyroan before the reception in the Newpark Hotel.

Mary is a Fine Gael candidate in the Portlaoise Municipal District and was returned to the council with strong Ballyroan backing following the election last Friday.