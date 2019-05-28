Update on the condition of children injured in Offaly crash that killed their dad and brother

The condition of a girl who was critically injured in the tragic crash in Offaly which claimed the life of her dad and younger brother is understood to have stabilised.

Hayley Rossi, aged 9, was airlifted to hospital to Children's Crumlin Hospital on Monday following the head-on collision between the car driven by her father Vincent and a truck at around 5 pm on the N80 near Killeigh in Co Offaly.

While she remains in a critical condition, it is understood that she is now stable.

Meanwhile, another brother Daniel, aged 8, is believed to have been discharged from the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Apart from losing their Limerick-born dad in the collision, the surviving children also lost their younger brother Sully, aged 5.

The children were pupils of Barnashrone National School.

Vincent, who was a lone parent, was described locally as a man who 'lived for his kids'. A sign of his affection was evidenced in a picture taken of himself and his late son Sully at a Music Generation Laois concert in 2018.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057-9327600 or Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 8674100 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. People who have may dashcam footage taken on the N80 are urged to come forward.

The driver of the truck was uninjured but in shock after the head-on crash.