Offaly sisters run with Ray D'Arcy to remember late mother

A pair of Offaly sisters recently ran the Irish Kidney Association's family fun run in memory of their late mother.

The Harrington sisters, Grace and Trish, from Belmont, took part to remember their late mother, Veronica (nee Murphy from Clareen, Co Offaly), who had Polycystic Kidney Disease and passed away last July at the age of 65.

Grace and Trish are members of Ferbane Athletics Club. Trish is a teacher at Oaklands Community College in Edenderry, Co Offaly and both met TV and radio host Ray D'Arcy during the run on May 25.

The sisters were joining Ray D’Arcy and close to 500 others who donned their running shoes to take part in the Irish Kidney Association’s family fun run, Run for a Life, in support of the charity’s work to promote the importance of organ donation and transplantation.

Ray D’Arcy, the ambassador for organ donor awareness 2019, is the first national ambassador to have run in the event which is now in its eleventh year. Ray said: “It’s great to be part of a life-affirming event like this. It fits perfectly with the many stories that I’ve heard about organ donation and the life-changing effect they’ve had on the recipients and their families. We need to get people talking with their loved ones about organ donation. If they don’t know how you feel it’s impossible for them to make an informed decision when the unspeakable happens.”

Run for a Life Race Organiser, Colin White explained, “Our annual Run for a Life is a great day out for all of the family. It is fantastic that the weather was favorable throughout this year’s event and that nearly 500 people including transplant recipients and their families and friends from all over the country turned up to support it."

"It’s also encouraging to see several Athletics Clubs including Tallaght AC, Dunboyne AC, Newbridge, Balbriggan, Aughrim, Ferbane, Lucan Harriers, Raheny Shamrocks and many other running clubs and local companies represented by the likes of the large contingent of staff from Klas Telecom."

"We are also grateful to all our volunteers including members of South Dublin County Council Volunteers Corps. The Irish Kidney Association sees this charity fundraiser as a positive way to promote organ donor awareness. The loyal support for this event is wonderful with many making it a feature on their annual calendar.”

A regular supporter of the annual event, Prof. Jim Egan, a lung physician at the Mater Hospital and the Director of Organ Donation Transplant Ireland (ODTI) once again showed up and ran the 5km distance.