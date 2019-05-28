Offaly greyhound eyes English Derby 90 years on from Mick The Miller

Recent winner of the Larry Clancy Memorial Irish Cesarewitch at Mullingar Greyhound Stadium, Skywalker Logan, showed his versatility when he broke the track record over a slightly shorter distance in the opening round of the English Greyhound Derby at Nottingham.

Trained on the Offaly-Tipperary border by Patrick Guilfoyle, Skywalker Logan broke well to lead up before very quickly pulling away to win by six lengths in a sizzling 29.05 for the 550m distance.

After the race, Patrick said: “When he came away, I knew he was going to do a run and he drove a lovely first bend. This is a very relaxed dog, it’s a massively proud moment but there is still a long way to go and this can be a game of snakes and ladders- there’s always a snake ahead! But he is in his prime, we’ve brought him along nice and steady."

Irish dogs have had a good start to the competition winning thirteen heats of the opening round and we will continue to follow Skywalker Logan’s journey through the derby.

Skywalker Logan now shares favouritism with Dorotas Wildcat for the English showpiece, hovering around the 10/1 mark.

If successful, Skywalker Logan would claim the English Derby exactly 90 years after another Offaly greyhound, Mick The Miller, claimed the same title for the first time in 1929. He won the race again in 1930.