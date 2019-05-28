Planning permission granted for massive housing development in Offaly

Offaly County Council has given the go ahead for a massive housing development in Offaly.

Fernside Homes have been granted permission to construct 75 new houses to the read of the existing housing on St Mary's Road in Edenderry.

The 75 houses will consist of the following: 11 four-bed, two storey detached houses; 50 three-bed, two storey detached houses; six three-bed detached houses; eight two-bed semi-detached single storey houses.

There will also be modifications and an extension to the existing house that fronts on to St Mary's road to create a new 4-bed dual aspect detached single storey house type.

Also in the plans is a new pedestrian connection to the east of the site to provide an access and linkage point to, and from, 'The Sycamores'.

A total of 22 conditions were attached to the granting of the planning permission.