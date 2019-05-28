PROPERTY IN FOCUS: 'Stunning dream home' comes on the market in Offaly

What is described as a 'stunning dream home' has come to market in Offaly with a guide price of €550,000.

Set on a 3.162 acre site, Kilkeeran on Sweep Road, Cloneyhurke, Portarlington, Offaly, boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms. It also has three stables, tack room, large shed, double garage, further garage and large dog run.

It is being brought to the market my auctioneer Kate O'Shea who says the property has the character of a much older property with exceptionally spacious rooms.

The entrance hall is particularly impressive with a double height ceiling. The kitchen is described as exceptionally large with a log burning stove, a back boiler which heats the downstairs radiators.There is also oil fired central heating.

The auctioneer says there is a magnificent sunroom off the kitchen and the main reception room has all the character and proportion of a much older property. The property is described to be extremely private with electric gates and not properly visible from the road.

There are electric gates to the front of the property and mature hedging surrounds the boundary. Three of the bedrooms have en suite shower rooms. The master bedroom is over 30ft in length and has a walk-in dressing room. There are two bedrooms on the ground floor, one currently arranged as an office. There is also a large luxury bathroom with a Jacuzzi.

The property also benefits from a separate detached apartment ideal as a staff apartment or granny flat. The house has every modern convenience including a central vacuuming system, sound system throughout the house, alarm, water softener and a very large utility room.