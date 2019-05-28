Tullamore retail development given green light

Offaly County Council has granted planning permission for a retail development in Tullamore.

Flanagan Securities Limited has been granted permission for the construction of construction of two retail warehousing buildings at Riverview Commercial Park, Cloncollig. One of the new buildings will be constructed beside the NCT Testing Centre and will include a garden centre. That site usually houses funfairs and circuses that visit Tullamore.

Planning permission for the second warehousing unit allows for the demolition of an existing retail building, which has been recently occupied by Dealz, prior to the construction of the new building.

Offaly County Council had sought further information and had raised concerns over traffic volumes, car parking spaces and the proximity of one of the buildings to the Church Road, the R420. It also sought further information on other elements of the plan including lighting and the external finishes on the buildings.

Further information was supplied by the applicant and permission has been granted with ten conditions attached.