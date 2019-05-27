UPDATE: Man and five-year-old boy killed in Offaly crash

A man in his 30s, the driver of a car, and a five-year-old boy have died following a road accident at Killeigh on the outskirts of Tullamore this evening.

Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing for witnesses and information following the serious road traffic collision on the N80 Tullamore - Mountmellick road at approximately 5pm today.

Another young girl was airlifted to Dublin with life-threatening injuries after the tragic crash, while a third passenger is being treated in Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

The lorry driver is also being treated for minor injuries.

The accident occurred just outside Killeigh on the way to Tullamore when a car and an articulated lorry collided. The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Witnesses are asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.