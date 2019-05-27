REPORT: One dead, two children airlifted to hospital after Offaly crash

There are reports that at least one person has died following a road accident on the outskirts of Tullamore this evening .

Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing for witnesses and information following the serious road traffic collision on the N80 Tullamore - Mountmellick road at approximately 5pm today.

It's thought one person was killed while two children were airlifted to Dublin hospitals after the tragic crash. Up to five people have been injured.

The accident occurred just outside Killeigh on the way to Tullamore when a car and an articulated lorry collided. The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Witnesses are asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.