UPDATE: Gardai appeal for witnesses following serious road accident in Offaly

Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision on the N80 Tullamore - Mountmellick road at approximately 5pm today.

The accident occurred just outside Killeigh on the way to Tullamore when a car and an articulated lorry collided. The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Witnesses are asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.