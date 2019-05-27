BREAKING NEWS: Emergency services attending scene of accident on major Offaly road

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Gardai and emergency services are attending the scene of a serious accident on a busy Offaly road. 

The accident occurred just outside Killeigh on the N80 towards Tullamore and the road is closed.

More details as we get them.