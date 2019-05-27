BREAKING NEWS: Emergency services attending scene of accident on major Offaly road

UPDATE: Gardai appeal for witnesses following serious road accident in Offaly

Gardai and emergency services are attending the scene of a serious accident on a busy Offaly road.

The accident occurred just outside Killeigh on the N80 towards Tullamore and the road is closed.

Traffic Alert: Collision on the N80 Tullamore - Mountmellick road. Gardaí and Emergency Services at the scene. Road closed - diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/GjHLdJTGdz — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 27, 2019

More details as we get them.