Treatment for chronic disease confirmed for Laois and Offaly in September

Independent TD Carol Nolan has welcomed confirmation provided by the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, that services to highlight the incidence and treatment for Lymphoedema, will be brought to Laois/Offaly in September.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after Minister Harris also confirmed that work on an early detection service in the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, Dublin, is currently underway:

“Lymphoedema is a progressive, chronic disease that causes swelling of body tissue that can affect people of all ages. It can develop following damage due to cancer treatment, vascular disease, trauma or chronic infection," she said.

"In light of that, I am delighted that the Minister has now confirmed that a community demonstration site will be rolled out in Community Healthcare Organisation 8 (Laois/Offaly) this September."

"We know that approximately 12,500 people in Ireland suffer from this chronic condition, so it is urgent that they receive all the help they can get."

"This is especially important because left untreated or if treated too late, this condition can compromise quality of life through physical limitations and disability."

"This is concerning from my perspective because I am aware that when it comes to Offaly, 11,154 people have at least one disability, of which 4,479 of those experience difficulties with basic physical activities."

"In Laois, the number of people with disabilities is 11,393 people, of which 4,558 are experiencing ongoing difficulties with basic physical activities."

"It is in that context that I will be questioning the Minister further around the need to provide clear information on the number of people within that category who may also suffer from Lymphoedema in Laois/Offaly and what his plans are to further extend service provision within the counties,” concluded Deputy Nolan.