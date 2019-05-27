Offaly community to hold mass of appreciation for departing priests

The Offaly community of Clara is preparing to say goodbye to three of their priests in June with the retirement of parish priest, Fr Patrick Keary, and the departure of Fr Conor Magee and Fr Ciprian Soloman to new parishes.

The community has organised a mass of appreciation for all three clerics on June 7. It will take place at 8pm in St. Brigid’s Church, Clara. Refreshments afterwards in Clara GAA Centre. All are welcome.

Anyone wishing to volunteer their assistance on the night can contact Noreen Rabbette on (087) 9704320 or John Lowe on (087) 9157441.

Fr Keary was ordained in 1965 in Maynooth and served in St Finian’s from 1965 to 1988 and was later appointed as CC Kilcloon that same year and CC at Holy Family in 1992.

He arrived in Clara in 2005 where is served as parish priest and was appointed as Vicar Forane of Clara Deanery in 2006.

As a result of Fr Keary's retirement, Fr Joe Deegan is to become the parish priest in Clara.

Fr Conor Magee, CC in Clara will move to the Holy Family, Drogheda, while Fr Cyprian Solomon, CC Clara will move to Saint Mary’s Drogheda and CC Holy Family, Drogheda.

The changes take effect on June 17.