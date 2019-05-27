Gardaí investigating late night fire at Offaly playground

Gardai are investigating the circumstances of a fire at the Edenderry Community Playground

Gardaí and Fire Services were called to an incident at the playground at Granary Court at approximately 11pm on Sunday, May 26.

A rubbish bin was set alight and was extinguished by Fire Services.

It's understood a number of residents from nearby apartments were first on the scene with fire extinguishers.

Some damage was also caused to some of the play equipment. It's estimated that €5,000 worth of damage was caused in the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

The playground is now closed for the day, citing maintenance works. The playground should re-open in the coming days.