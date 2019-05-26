LE19 - Result of the ninth count in the Birr Electoral Area

The result is in for the ninth count in the Birr Electoral Area - distribution of Wynne votes

Electorate - 21,298 Total Poll - 12,005 Invalid Votes - 160 Valid Poll - 11845 Quota - 1693

LEAHY John – REN - ELECTED COUNT 1

ORMOND Peter – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

CLENDENNEN John – FG (ELECTED COUNT 8)

CARROLL John – IND - (+101) 1,447

DOOLEY Eamon – FF - (+146) 1,439

CLAFFEY Clare - SD - (+123) 1,159

EGAN Hughie - FG - (+125) 1,129

FANNERAN Bernie - FF - (+46) 1,031

WYNNE Joe – IND - ELIMINATED

MAHER Sean - SF- ELIMINATED

Monica Barnwell - RENUA - ELIMINATED

KENNY Alan - FF - ELIMINATED

PILKINGTON Marian - FG - ELIMINATED

MUKHTIAR Habibul - IND - ELIMINATED

Next count will be distribution of Bernie Fanneran's votes

