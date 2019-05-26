LE19 - Result of the eighth count in the Birr Electoral Area

The result is in for the eighth count in the Birr Electoral Area - distribution of Ormond surplus

CLICK HERE to follow our Live Blog for up to the minute results, reaction and more.

Electorate - 21,298 Total Poll - 12,005 Invalid Votes - 160 Valid Poll - 11845 Quota - 1693

LEAHY John – REN - ELECTED COUNT 1

ORMOND Peter – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

CLENDENNEN John – FG - (+41) 1,717 (ELECTED COUNT 8)

DOOLEY Eamon – FF - (+18) 1,293

CARROLL John – IND - (+180) 1,346

CLAFFEY Clare - SD - (+94) 1,036

EGAN Hughie - FG - (+10) 1,004

FANNERAN Bernie - FF - (+92) 985

WYNNE Joe – IND - (+55) 737

MAHER Sean - SF- ELIMINATED

Monica Barnwell - RENUA - ELIMINATED

KENNY Alan - FF - ELIMINATED

PILKINGTON Marian - FG - ELIMINATED

MUKHTIAR Habibul - IND - ELIMINATED

Next count will be distribution of Joe Wynne's votes

SEE THE RESULTS FOR FIRST COUNT HERE

SEE THE RESULTS FOR SECOND COUNT HERE

SEE THE RESULTS FOR THIRD COUNT HERE

SEE THE RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH COUNT HERE

SEE THE RESULTS FOR THE FIFTH COUNT HERE

SEE THE RESULT FOR THE SIXTH COUNT HERE