LE19 - Result of the sixth count in the Tullamore Electoral Area

The result is in for the sixth count in the Tullamore Electoral Area. Distribution of John Bracken's 638 votes

Electorate - 21,946 Total Poll - 11,208 Invalid Votes - 161 Valid Poll - 11,047 Quota - 1,381

MORAN Frank – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

HARVEY Declan – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

FEIGHERY Neil - FG - (+83) 1,435 (ELECTED COUNT 6)

OWENS Danny – FF - (+77) 1,346

SMOLLEN Ken – IDP - (+104) 1,301

McCORMACK Tony – FF - (+52) 1,227

O'BRIEN Sean - IND - (+66) 1,089

FOX Deirdre - FG - (+43) 896

GALVIN Brendan - REN - (+51) 728

BRACKEN John - IND - ELIMINATED

WESTMAN Bernard - FG - ELIMINATED

ENNIS Anne Marie - SF - ELIMINATED

The next count will see the distribution of Neil Feighery's surplus

