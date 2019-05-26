Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming week for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be unsettled early in the week with cooler fresher conditions. However, there are tentative signs for warmer weather later in the week.

The weather forecast for Monday is for it to be quite cool, with a mix of bright or sunny spells and showers, some of the showers heavy, with a risk of hail. There is also a risk of thunder, especially in the midlands and east. Maximum temperatures 13 to 17 degrees, with highest values in the east and southeast. Winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty westerly, decreasing mostly moderate west to northwest later.

Monday night will be a cool night with a few passing showers still around and overnight lows of 4 to 7 degrees degrees.

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland is for many areas to stay fully dry with some good sunny spells and just isolated showers, however the odd heavy one may affect the southwest. Feeling fresh across the northern half of the country in moderate northerly breezes. Afternoon highs of 11 to 15 degrees degrees.

Chilly after dark on Tuesday night with overnight lows of 3 to 6 degrees degrees. Under clear and calm conditions some grass frost may set in.

The weather forecast for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for it to start out largely dry with light southwest breezes and with good sunshine across the eastern half of the country. However, it will soon cloud over with patchy outbreaks of drizzle moving in off the Atlantic with more general falls of rain in turn later in the afternoon. Some prolonged or heavy falls are expected across the north and west later in the evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, best values across the southwest of Munster.

Cloudy with further outbreaks of rain on Wednesday night. Lows of 6 to 12 degrees (north to south), in moderate west to southwest breezes.

According to Met Eireann, there will be scattered falls of rain through the day on Thursday, heaviest across the west to begin and later across the northern half of the country, where it may turn persistent. Highest temperatures will range 13 to 19 degrees, mildest, driest and brightest across southeast Munster and south Leinster. Winds will be light to moderate in strength and mostly southwest in direction.

The current weather forecast for Friday is for a few well scattered showers, but overall dry with sunny spells and moderate southwest breezes. Feeling very mild or even warm with highs of 16 to 21 degrees degrees, with best values for Leinster.