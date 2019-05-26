LE19 - Result of the seventh count in the Birr Electoral Area

The result is in for the seventh count in the Birr Electoral Area - distribution of Ormond surplus

Electorate - 21,298 Total Poll - 12,005 Invalid Votes - 160 Valid Poll - 11845 Quota - 1693

LEAHY John – REN - ELECTED COUNT 1

ORMOND Peter – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

CLENDENNEN John – FG - (+11) 1,676

DOOLEY Eamon – FF - (+6) 1,275

CARROLL John – IND - (+5) 1,166

EGAN Hughie - FG - (+0) 994

CLAFFEY Clare - SD - (+2) 942

FANNERAN Bernie - FF - (+9) 893

WYNNE Joe – IND - (+1) 682

MAHER Seán - SF - (+2) 642

Monica Barnwell - RENUA - ELIMINATED

KENNY Alan - FF - ELIMINATED

PILKINGTON Marian - FG - ELIMINATED

MUKHTIAR Habibul - IND - ELIMINATED

Next count will be distribution of Sean Maher's votes

