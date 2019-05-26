#LE19 - Result of the seventh count in the Birr Electoral Area
The result is in for the seventh count in the Birr Electoral Area - distribution of Ormond surplus
Electorate - 21,298 Total Poll - 12,005 Invalid Votes - 160 Valid Poll - 11845 Quota - 1693
LEAHY John – REN - ELECTED COUNT 1
ORMOND Peter – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
CLENDENNEN John – FG - (+11) 1,676
DOOLEY Eamon – FF - (+6) 1,275
CARROLL John – IND - (+5) 1,166
EGAN Hughie - FG - (+0) 994
CLAFFEY Clare - SD - (+2) 942
FANNERAN Bernie - FF - (+9) 893
WYNNE Joe – IND - (+1) 682
MAHER Seán - SF - (+2) 642
Monica Barnwell - RENUA - ELIMINATED
KENNY Alan - FF - ELIMINATED
PILKINGTON Marian - FG - ELIMINATED
MUKHTIAR Habibul - IND - ELIMINATED
Next count will be distribution of Sean Maher's votes
