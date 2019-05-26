LE19 - Result of the sixth count in the Edenderry Electoral Area

The result is in for the sixth count in the Edenderry Electoral Area. Distribution of Liam Quinn's surplus

Total Poll: 16,809 Total Poll - 8,344 Invalid Votes - 141 Valid Poll: 8,203 Quota: 1,172

FITZPATRICK Eddie – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

FOLEY John – IND - ELECTED COUNT 1

QUINN Liam – FG - (ELECTED COUNT 5)

McDERMOTT Robert - FF - (ELECTED COUNT 5)

CRIBBIN Noel – FG - (+9) 972

HACKETT Pippa - GP - (+20) 860

McDONNELL Fergus - IND - (+12) 758

DAVY Alan - SF - (+9) 727

DALY Pat - FF - ELIMINATED

TRAYNOR Christine – FF - ELIMINATED

Next count will see the distribution of Alan Davy's votes

