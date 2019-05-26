#LE19 - Result of the sixth count in the Edenderry Electoral Area

#LE19 - Election Results for Offaly

The result is in for the sixth count in the Edenderry Electoral Area. Distribution of Liam Quinn's surplus

CLICK HERE to follow our Live Blog for up to the minute results, reaction and more.

Total Poll: 16,809   Total Poll - 8,344   Invalid Votes - 141  Valid Poll: 8,203   Quota:  1,172

FITZPATRICK Eddie – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
FOLEY John – IND - ELECTED COUNT 1
QUINN Liam – FG - (ELECTED COUNT 5)
McDERMOTT Robert - FF - (ELECTED COUNT 5)

CRIBBIN Noel – FG - (+9) 972
HACKETT Pippa - GP - (+20) 860
McDONNELL Fergus - IND - (+12) 758
DAVY Alan - SF - (+9) 727

DALY Pat - FF - ELIMINATED
TRAYNOR Christine – FF - ELIMINATED

Next count will see the distribution of Alan Davy's votes

