#LE19 - Result of the fifth count in the Edenderry Electoral Area

#LE19 - Election Results for Offaly

The result is in for the fifth count in the Edenderry Electoral Area. Distribution of Pat Daly's 648 votes

Total Poll: 16,809   Total Poll - 8,344   Invalid Votes - 141  Valid Poll: 8,203   Quota:  1,172

FITZPATRICK Eddie – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1
FOLEY John – IND - ELECTED COUNT 1

QUINN Liam – FG - (+169) 1,222 (ELECTED COUNT 5)
McDERMOTT Robert - FF - (+230) 1,187 (ELECTED COUNT 5)
CRIBBIN Noel – FG - (+7) 963
HACKETT Pippa - GP - (+53) 840
McDONNELL Fergus - IND - (+41) 746
DAVY Alan - SF - (+28) 718

DALY Pat - FF - ELIMINATED
TRAYNOR Christine – FF - ELIMINATED

Next count will see the distribution of Liam Quinn's surplus

