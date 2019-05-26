LE19 - Result of the fifth count in the Edenderry Electoral Area

The result is in for the fifth count in the Edenderry Electoral Area. Distribution of Pat Daly's 648 votes

Total Poll: 16,809 Total Poll - 8,344 Invalid Votes - 141 Valid Poll: 8,203 Quota: 1,172

FITZPATRICK Eddie – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

FOLEY John – IND - ELECTED COUNT 1

QUINN Liam – FG - (+169) 1,222 (ELECTED COUNT 5)

McDERMOTT Robert - FF - (+230) 1,187 (ELECTED COUNT 5)

CRIBBIN Noel – FG - (+7) 963

HACKETT Pippa - GP - (+53) 840

McDONNELL Fergus - IND - (+41) 746

DAVY Alan - SF - (+28) 718

DALY Pat - FF - ELIMINATED

TRAYNOR Christine – FF - ELIMINATED

Next count will see the distribution of Liam Quinn's surplus

