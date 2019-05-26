LE19 - Result of the fourth count in the Tullamore Electoral Area

The result is in for the fourth count in the Tullamore Electoral Area. Distribution of Bernard Westman's 552 votes

Electorate - 21,946 Total Poll - 11,208 Invalid Votes - 161 Valid Poll - 11,047 Quota - 1,381

MORAN Frank – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

HARVEY Declan – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

FEIGHERY Neil - FG - (+110) 1,350

OWENS Danny – FF - (+35) 1,263

SMOLLEN Ken – IDP - (+55) 1,194

McCORMACK Tony – FF - (+81) 1,162

O'BRIEN Sean - IND - (+73) 1,018

FOX Deirdre - FG - (+93) 850

GALVIN Brendan - REN - (+30) 674

BRACKEN John - IND - (+27) 636

WESTMAN Bernard - FG - ELIMINATED

ENNIS Anne Marie - SF - ELIMINATED

The next count will see the distribution of Declan Harvey's surplus

