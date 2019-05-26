#LE19 - Result of the fifth count in the Birr Electoral Area

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

#LE19 - Result of the first count in the Tullamore Electoral Area

#LE19 - Result of the fourth count in the Birr Electoral Area

The result is in for the fifth count in the Birr Electoral Area - distribution of Alan Kenny's votes

CLICK HERE to follow our Live Blog for up to the minute results, reaction and more.

Electorate - 21,298  Total Poll - 12,005  Invalid Votes - 160  Valid Poll - 11845 Quota - 1693

LEAHY John – REN - ELECTED COUNT 1
ORMOND Peter – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

CLENDENNEN John – FG - (+29) 1580
DOOLEY Eamon – FF - (+62) 1247
CARROLL John – IND - (+25) 1084
EGAN Hughie - FG - (+11) 981
CLAFFEY Clare - SD - (+149) 894
FANNERAN Bernie - FF - (+56) 839
WYNNE Joe – IND - (+27) 620
MAHER Seán - SF - (+15) 608
BARNWELL Monica - REN - (+9) 498

KENNY Alan - FF - ELIMINATED
PILKINGTON Marian - FG - ELIMINATED
MUKHTIAR Habibul - IND - ELIMINATED

Next count will be distribution of Monica Barnwell's votes

SEE THE RESULTS FOR FIRST COUNT HERE

SEE THE RESULTS FOR SECOND COUNT HERE

SEE THE RESULTS FOR THIRD COUNT HERE

SEE THE RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH COUNT HERE