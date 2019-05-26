LE19 - Result of the fifth count in the Birr Electoral Area

The result is in for the fifth count in the Birr Electoral Area - distribution of Alan Kenny's votes

Electorate - 21,298 Total Poll - 12,005 Invalid Votes - 160 Valid Poll - 11845 Quota - 1693

LEAHY John – REN - ELECTED COUNT 1

ORMOND Peter – FF - ELECTED COUNT 1

CLENDENNEN John – FG - (+29) 1580

DOOLEY Eamon – FF - (+62) 1247

CARROLL John – IND - (+25) 1084

EGAN Hughie - FG - (+11) 981

CLAFFEY Clare - SD - (+149) 894

FANNERAN Bernie - FF - (+56) 839

WYNNE Joe – IND - (+27) 620

MAHER Seán - SF - (+15) 608

BARNWELL Monica - REN - (+9) 498

KENNY Alan - FF - ELIMINATED

PILKINGTON Marian - FG - ELIMINATED

MUKHTIAR Habibul - IND - ELIMINATED

Next count will be distribution of Monica Barnwell's votes

