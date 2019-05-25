Final tallies give major indication of who will be elected in Offaly

The final official tallies have been confirmed for Birr, Edenderry and Tullamore ahead of the first count this evening.

Here is the state of play in Birr in the battle for six seats according to the tallies:

BARNWELL 280, CARROLL 980, CLAFFEY 654, CLENDENNEN 1312, DOOLEY 1098, EGAN 865, FANNERAN 707, KENNY, 391, LEAHY 2253, MAHER 521, MUKHITAR 101, ORMOND 1726, PILKINGTON 312, WYNNE 491.



There have been some huge votes in Tullamore. Here is the first tally:

BRACKEN 519, ENNIS 287, FEIGHERY 1225, FOX 725, GALVIN 622, 1418, McCORMACK 1044, MORAN 1539, O'BRIEN 889, OWENS 1174, SMOLLEN 1061, WESTMAN 541



Things are becoming clear with this first full tally in Edenderry:

Cribbin 780, 474, Davy 579, Fitzpatrick 1684, Foley 1453, Hackett 574, McDermott 659, McDonnell 524, Quinn 906, Traynor 442.

Follow minute-by-minute updates from the count centre in Mucklagh on our dedicated live blog.

