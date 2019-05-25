AT A GLANCE: Who is likely to get elected from your area in the Offaly elections?

What we know so far...

TULLAMORE:

Frank Moran is mopping up votes in Clara in the absence of long-time councillor Dervill Dolan and will keep his seat. His Fianna Fail colleague Tony McCormack, Danny Owens and Declan Harvey all look set to be re-elected, maintaining four seats for the party in Tullamore.

It's closer for the others, although Fine Gael newcomer Neil Feighery is tallying very well, as is food poverty campaigner Ken Smollen. Sean O'Brien is also in a strong position to take the seventh seat.

In the absence of 2014 poll-topper Brendan Killeavy in Tullamore, Sinn Féin have been wiped out with his effective replacement on the ballot, Anne Marie Ennis, languishing at the bottom of tallies.

PREDICTION: Frank Moran (FF), Declan Harvey (FF), Tony McCormack (FF), Neil Feighery (FG), Danny Owens (FF), Ken Smollen (IDP) and Sean O'Brien (IND)

EDENDERRY:

In the Edenderry electoral area, Eddie Fitzpatrick (FF) is strong in is heartland around Portarlington and that will be enough to see him towards the top of the charts. John Foley is particularly strong in Edenderry with almost 25% of the vote.

They are followed by a cluster of candidates, including Robert McDermott, Cllr Noel Cribbin, Fergus McDonnell, Christine Traynor, Alan Davy and Cllr Liam Quinn hovering between 7-12% each.

Cllr Cribbin and Cllr Quinn look strong enough in mid-afternoon tallies to suggest they'll follow Fitzpatrick and Foley into the Offaly County Council chamber as incumbents.

It gets interesting in the race for the final two seats with Alan Davy (SF), Fergus McDonnell (IND), Christine Traynor (FF) and Robert McDermott (FF) set for a dogfight. Davy looks vulnerable for Sinn Féin, who are not particularly transfer-friendly in the area.

Fianna Fáil could conceivably take the two remaining seats but former town councillor Fergus McDonnell will transfer well once the likes of Foley and Cribbin are elected. It could be extremely close.

PREDICTION: John Foley (IND), Eddie Fitzpatrick (FF), Noel Cribbin (FG), Liam Quinn (FG), Fergus McDonnell (IND) and Robert McDermott (FF).

BIRR:

The top of the leaderboard in Birr is looking clearcut with Cllrs John Leahy (REN), Eamon Dooley (FF), John Carroll (IND), Peter Ormond (FF) and John Clendennen (FG) set for re-election.

Sinn Féin will be hoping Sean Maher can hold onto his seat here to avoid a potential total wipeout from Offaly County Council. They won four seats back in 2014.